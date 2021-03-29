-
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, has joined 84 U.S. House members in opposing the appointment of a longtime…
A federal judge says that within two weeks he will decide when, exactly, federal regulators must issue new rules to protect endangered North Atlantic…
Federal fishing managers say commercial fishing for Atlantic cod is limited by closures off the coast of New England this spring. Cod were once the…
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government is continuing to waive the need for some fishing vessels to carry at-sea monitors. At-sea monitors and fishery…
Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the federal government is releasing $300 million in emergency funds to help the nation's seafood sector — including $20…
A federal judge ruled Thursday that federal fisheries regulators are illegally allowing lobster traps that pose a threat to the endangered North Atlantic…
The annual Maine Fishermen's Forum is underway in Rockport, where the intertwined fates of lobstermen and endangered North Atlantic right whales are a hot…
Court papers say a federal government plan to protect the endangered right whale is snarled in delays and won't likely be available for public comment…
State officials are offering a final proposal to federal regulators for changes in the state's lobster fishery aimed at reducing the risk of entanglements…
Maine’s congressional delegation wants more information from the federal government before ocean managers release a new plan designed to protect…