Pine Tree Development Zones

-
The LePage administration is hoping to continue a business incentive program that was designed to spur job creation in the state’s most economically…
-
Lawmakers should scuttle a costly economic development initiative and use the savings to pay for Maine's public campaign finance program, according to the…
-
A new report suggests that an economic incentive program designed to help struggling areas of the state is poorly designed and is unlikely helping…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislative panel is set to review its investigations into a state tax credit program and Maine's lottery.The Legislature's…