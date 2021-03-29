public schools

-
The state is advising that schools across Maine can consider reopening their classrooms this fall if they follow certain guidelines. The state unveiled…
Many school districts have pushed back the date on which they hope students can return to their classrooms. When Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil…
A new bill would restore state funding for school administrators that could be cut in some districts as part of last year's budget agreement. Maine school…
Depending on your age, you may remember a school course called Home Economics. Or perhaps you knew it as Family and Consumer Science or “FCS.”Or maybe you…
The latest round of school report cards, released today by the Maine Department of Education, show a majority of schools still struggling to meet the…
When last year's grades came out, educators across the state railed at Gov. Paul LePage. The governor, they complained, was labeling schools as failing -…