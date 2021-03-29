-
Central Maine Power shareholders, not ratepayers, are going to foot the $580,000 cost of an audit that found problems with the way the utility handled…
This story was originally published at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020.A review by staff at Maine's Public Utilities Commission has concluded that Central Maine…
The electric utility Emera Maine and its would-be Canadian buyer Enmax are proposing millions of dollars in rate relief for customers — if the deal goes…
A ratepayer advocacy group says 50 Central Maine Power customers embroiled in billing disputes have received disconnect notices.CMP Ratepayers Unite tells…