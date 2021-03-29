-
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says he will appeal a ruling on a ranked-choice voting citizen initiative to the Maine Supreme Court. The case will…
One day after hearing oral arguments, Federal Judge Lance Walker has denied a request by opponents of ranked-choice voting (RCV) to block its use in the…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Republican Party will move ahead with a petition drive to try to block a ranked form of voting as much of the state shuts down…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawyers for the state and for the Maine Republican Party will argue later this month on whether the GOP will have to use ranked choice…
Maine Republicans have filed another legal challenge targeting ranked-choice voting, the new tabulation system that is to be used in the June primary…
The Maine Supreme Court has appeared to clear the way for a first of its kind election. The court Tuesday removed the final roadblock to implementing…
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court says the nation’s first statewide ranked-choice voting election can go forward in the June primaries.The court’s opinion…
The people's veto campaign to overturn a law that would eventually repeal Maine's landmark ranked-choice voting system has qualified for the June…
Advocates of ranked choice voting are celebrating today, as they submitted signatures that restore a law passed two years ago in Maine.Two years ago,…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill to delay ranked-choice voting has become law without the signature of Maine Gov. Paul LePage. A spokeswoman for the Republican…