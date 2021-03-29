-
State revenues were $35 million above projections in August, fueled by higher-than-expected personal income tax withholdings. But state officials are…
The state of Maine saw revenues in March come in below estimates by $4.7 million, but that’s a small fraction of the decline they expect to see going…
The state Revenue Forecasting Commission says Maine will get an additional $40 million this budget year that ends July 1, but that projected increases in…
The state’s Revenue Forecasting Commission says Maine will bring in more tax revenues this budget year than had been projected, but predicts that growth…
Maine's Revenue Forecasting Commission says the state’s economy is growing, and is generating tens of millions more revenue than had been projected last…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Revenue Forecasting Commission is making only minor adjustments to its forecast as it awaits recounts of two ballot questions…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state's Revenue Forecasting Commission is slightly projecting upward its predictions for state revenue this budget year.By the end of…