Maine's largest unions are condemning a U.S. Supreme Court decision Wednesday that's widely regarded as a blow to collective bargaining and union power.In…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate has killed a bill that would have made Maine a so-called "right-to-work'' state.The Senate voted 21-14 against the bill…
AUGUSTA, Maine - There's been another setback for supporters of "right-to-work" legislation in Maine, as the House today rejected a GOP-led proposal that…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The latest effort to pass so-called "right-to-work'' legislation in Maine has hit a hurdle in the Democratic-controlled House of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A legislative committee has rejected a bill that would prohibit Maine employers from requiring employees to join a union or pay dues as a…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Members of the LePage administration renewed efforts today to build support for a so-called right-to-work bill. It would eliminate the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republicans are once again trying to move a so-called "right-to-work" bill through the Legislature. Their goal is to put an end to a…
By Alanna Durkin, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - Union workers are calling on lawmakers to support measures they say will improve wages and tackle…