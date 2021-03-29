-
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine man who killed his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history has been sentenced to 55 years in…
BANGOR, Maine - A jury has convicted a man of killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history. Jurors found…
BANGOR, Maine - The murder trial of an Abbot man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last summer and leading police on the longest manhunt in Maine…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Authorities say the manhunt for a Maine man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend will cost state police hundreds of thousands of…
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine - A Maine man who spent two months on the run after the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend will return to court after his bail…
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine - A Maine man who turned himself in after spending two months hiding in woods has been ordered held without bail on charges he broke…
GUILFORD, Maine - The longest manhunt in Maine's modern history is at an end today, as Robert Burton has turned himself in.Burton, who was wanted in the…
PARKMAN, Maine - Maine State Police say they believe the 38-year-old Parkman man wanted in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend in early June…