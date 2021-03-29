-
Colby College is out with its latest poll on how Mainers plan to vote in the 2020 elections. The survey asked 847 likely voters about several issues, as…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon exchanged barbs Friday over health care, judicial appointments and President…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon on Tuesday joined in the growing criticism of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for implementing changes…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon visited a South Portland solar power company Friday to unveil a broad set of climate policy goals she would…
-
Aided by backing from national Democrats and aligned interest groups, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon won Tuesday’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary over…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon raised more money between April and June 24 than the incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins for the second…
-
Knocking on doors and meeting personally with voters has long been crucial to political campaigns in Maine. Voters often like to talk to those who want to…
-
The campaign for the United States Senate seat held by Republican Susan Collins is set to break records for a statewide race in Maine.According to federal…
-
A bill before state lawmakers would allocate $2 million to Maine Family Planning to make up for lost federal funds after the organization withdrew as a…
-
Democrat Sara Gideon's campaign says it raised $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019 and spent nearly that much over the period in her bid to…