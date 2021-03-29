-
Shalom House's Community Integration Services Shut Down Due To Stagnant Medicaid Reimbursement RatesA program in Portland that helped 170 people with serious mental illness live in the community has been shut down.The executive director of Shalom House…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - "Cabin Fever" is an art show with a difference: It has been described as a testament to the healing power of art. The traveling exhibit…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine - Tonight in Westbrook, Gov. Paul LePage will kick off the first of at least two town hall meetings, and the conversation will center…