-
Lewiston Mayor Robert MacDonald wants to reassure the city’s Somali community that a local mailer warning of deportation of immigrants is, in his words,…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - Richard Rodrigue stood in the back of a banquet hall, watching his blond-haired, blue-eyed daughter mingle among her high school…
-
In the last 15 years, about 12,000 Somali Bantu refugees have been resettled in the United States, and some ultimately found their way to Lewiston.In her…
-
When Somali immigrants come to the U.S., they often leave many family members behind. Many Somali immigrants serve as a lifeline for these family members,…