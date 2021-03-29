-
Gov. Janet Mills is calling on members of Congress to resolve their differences and pass an additional pandemic economic relief package.Mills says she is…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Republicans have again declined to agree to a special session of the state Legislature to address bills left unfinished by the…
Leaders of both parties in the Maine Legislature are at odds over calling themselves into a special session next month to deal with hundreds of bills left…
Republicans in the Maine Legislature voted on Monday to stymie more than half of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ $163 million proposed borrowing package.The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers are set to get back to work and weigh reforms to Maine's tax code and its struggling child welfare system.Democratic House…
The Maine Legislature has gone into recess, leaving such major issues as tax conformity and Clean Election funding unresolved. House Republicans rejected…
Lawmakers are back in Augusta as their special session continues, and the work continues to mount.Lawmakers have yet to complete votes on several bond…
The Maine Legislature is chipping away at a host of unresolved bills during a special three-day session in Augusta.The House took a preliminary vote on a…
Representatives from 126 organizations, ranging from the Maine State Chamber of Commerce to advocacy groups for direct care workers, are calling on Maine…
The Maine Legislature convenes today for a special session. Maine Public's Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz talks with political correspondent Mal Leary…