Travis Mills

-
PORTLAND, Maine - An Army veteran known for his work with fellow combat-injured troops is now one of the owners of a Maine company that provides…
-
ROME, Maine - An Army veteran who lost all four limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan and opened a retreat in Maine for other injured veterans says he had…
-
MOUNT VERNON, Maine - A soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation to help veterans has an…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's governor is now truly a politician you could get a beer with.Republican Gov. Paul LePage drew a packed room as he served drinks…
-
There were emotional scenes in Manchester, Maine, this morning, as a critically injured war veteran was presented with a specially adapted, custom-built…
-
MANCHESTER, Maine - A soldier who lost parts of all four limbs when an improvised explosive device detonated under him in Afghanistan is moving into a…