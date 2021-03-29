-
This week an independent arbitrator ordered Uber to pay more than $1 million to a blind San Francisco passenger for illegally discriminating against her when its drivers refused to give her and her guide dog rides on 14 occasions. The company has been the subject of similar discrimination complaints, including one here in Maine
