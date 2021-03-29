-
Maine set a new daily record Wednesday for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, delivering more than 17,000 doses into people's arms…
Public health experts in Maine say cases of chickenpox and whooping cough are falling in the state, but the number of children receiving immunizations for…
The Maine Center for Disease Control is launching a series of free immunization clinics for children.The "catch up clinics" are intended to help children…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Legislature is revisiting the state's stricter vaccine law to make some tweaks before it goes into effect next year. The new…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is urging voters to oppose a people's veto referendum in March that could scuttle a new law designed to increase child vaccination…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A group that wants to overturn Maine's law eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccinations has raised more than three…
State election officials say a people's veto effort to repeal Maine's new vaccination law has qualified for the ballot, and that the vote that will take…
The activist group Mainers for Health and Parental Rights has submitted some 78,000 signatures certified by local registrars to suspend the state’s new…
Bill To Eliminate Religious And Philisophical Exemptions From Maine Vaccine Requirements Becomes LawGov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions from the state’s vaccination requirements.Maine's…
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth is holding a public forum on vaccines Tuesday evening.Pediatrician Dr. Sheena Whittaker says the hospital…