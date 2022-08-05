Maine's first large-scale monkeypox vaccine clinic held in Ogunquit Friday

Lines were out the door as the first large scale monkeypox vaccine clinic in Maine got underway Friday in Ogunquit.

Doses have been limited and previously only offered by appointment at a handful of locations in the state. But nurse practitioner Kyle Holmquist of Local Roots Health Care, who organized the clinic with the Maine CDC, said the supply has been improving.

"We have plenty of supply for everybody that's going to show up today," he said.

Dustin Levesque was among what was expected to be several hundreds of people to line up for the vaccine by the end of the day.

"I'm part of the LGBTQIA+ community and I just feel like it's our duty at this point to make sure that everyone's safe, just like how Covid was, just make sure everyone is vaccinated so it doesn't become a bigger issue," Levesque said.

Monkeypox can affect anyone but is currently circulating in the gay community among men who have sex with other men. The disease primarily spreads through close skin contact. Three cases have been identified so far in Maine by the state CDC in York, Penobscot, and Aroostook counties.

