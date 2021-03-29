-
Alewives, or river herring, are making their usual spawning migration to Maine in unusually high numbers this year, thanks in part to restoration efforts…
MATINICUS, Maine — Two Maine lobstermen who rescued a seal pup off Matinicus Rock say they’re glad the video puts a positive face on the fishing…
Fifteen years ago, Maine launched an ambitious experiment to give every 7th- and 8th- grader in the state their own device, under a new program called the…
What is Maine Public Passport?Maine Public Passport is a new member benefit (donate HERE) which provides Maine Public members extended on-demand access to…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine police sergeant looking for speeders has captured a fireball streaking across the sky on his dashboard camera. The bright flash…
Laura, Lewiston: When I first moved to Maine, I thought all the redemption centers were churches! I get now that they’re not, but why does Maine have so…
PORTLAND, Maine - So many people showed up for the Democratic caucuses in Portland on Sunday that voters had to wait in line for several hours to get into…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wapCkzDHpR8WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections has been working hard to win support for a $173 million…
PORTLAND, Maine - U.S. Sen. Angus King is calling on Congress to approve the Iran nuclear agreement. King explained his support during a forum last night…
PORTLAND, Maine - Americans have historically measured success in square feet. A big house was something to work for. But a growing number of Mainers are…