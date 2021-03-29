-
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says his review of documents released from the now-disbanded Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity…
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is suing the Trump administration for documents compiled from the president's now defunct voter fraud commission.The…
The Department of Justice is refusing to release documents compiled during President Donald Trump’s now-dissolved voter fraud commission to Maine…
Maine Secretary Of State Says Voting Rights Could Be In Danger, Even After Fraud Commission’s DemisePresident Donald Trump’s decision to dissolve his controversial voter fraud commission has made Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap something of a hero…
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he’s dissolving a special commission on voter fraud.His decision follows a recent ruling by a federal…
A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump’s election fraud commission must share correspondence and other documents with one of its Democratic…
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has filed a lawsuit against the Republican-led presidential voter fraud commission, claiming that he and other…
A newly released report from the New Hampshire Secretary of State and Department of Safety says a majority of people who used out-of-state IDs to register…