Schools and coaches in York County are facing new challenges as they attempt to adapt to fall sports guidelines that will prohibit practices and games in…
The state is still advising that schools in York County should add extra precautions and reconsider full, in-person classes this fall.The Maine Department…
The Sanford City Council will consider a mask ordinance Thursday night.York County is grappling with a half dozen outbreaks of COVID-19 and a case rate…
State agencies are advising that schools in York County should reconsider opening fully for in-person classes this fall due to an elevated risk of the…