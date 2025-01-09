© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Live streams through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands are currently not working. This should not be affecting stream delivery through Apple voice, and TuneIn and iHeartRadio should still work on Google Assistant and Alexa devices during this outage.

York County Commissioners approve nearly $22 million to build 58-bed recovery center

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 9, 2025 at 1:20 PM EST

York County Commissioners have unanimously approved $21.9 million in funding to establish a 58-bed recovery center for substance use disorder treatment.

The price tag was higher than anticipated, but county manager Greg Zinser told commissioners in December that the cost could come down. And he said they needed to take action before the end of the year in order to lock in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the project.

"As a reminder, the commissioners have already approved the contract," Zinser said. "You approved that a long time ago. All you're approving tonight is that $21 million."

The recovery center in Alfred will offer services ranging from detox to residential and outpatient support. Construction began in December.
Tags
Health substance abuserecoveryYork County
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight