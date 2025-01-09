York County Commissioners approve nearly $22 million to build 58-bed recovery center

York County Commissioners have unanimously approved $21.9 million in funding to establish a 58-bed recovery center for substance use disorder treatment.

The price tag was higher than anticipated, but county manager Greg Zinser told commissioners in December that the cost could come down. And he said they needed to take action before the end of the year in order to lock in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the project.

"As a reminder, the commissioners have already approved the contract," Zinser said. "You approved that a long time ago. All you're approving tonight is that $21 million."

The recovery center in Alfred will offer services ranging from detox to residential and outpatient support. Construction began in December.