Built in Baltimore in 1924 and christened the John Wannamaker this 118 foot tugboat served the City of Philadelphia for decades. Although she did some towing along the Delaware, she was specially designed for entertaining, and carried dignitaries up and down the river in style.

It wasn't until 1955 that she started her career in the bullish business of ship handling. She was sent to Maine's Penobscot Bay and her life began again, this time as the Clyde B. Holmes. A special tug. The last commercially-operated steam screw tug in all of coastal North America. This is her story.

Tugboat: Clyde B. Holmes is distributed by Northeast Historic Film.