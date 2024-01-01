About the Project:

Where Maine Reads is a large-format book of photographic portraits and personal essays that capture the joy, wonder and benefits of reading, especially in those special places where Mainers of all ages —some famous, some not—like to read, such as porches, bars, boats, hammocks, and yes, even bathtubs.

The brainchild of freelance photographer and graphic artist Buddy Doyle of Gardiner, Where Maine Reads features 50 Mainers representing a diverse range of ages, professions, geography, race, and culture. Some contributors to the book are "famous," many are nationally known Maine writers, and most are ordinary people — teachers, firefighters, high school and college students, librarians, business leaders, and shop owners.

Funding for Buddy Doyle’s creative efforts was provided by Maine State Credit Union. Major funding for printing was provided by contributions from generous individual donors.

Proceeds from Book Sales Support Maine Public’s statewide literacy programs.

Live Events:

Join us at Print: A Bookstore this March for a book launch event with the author and many of the individuals featured in Where Maine Reads!

Where to find your copy of Where Maine Reads:

Every Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop in Bar Harbor, Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, Freeport, Rockland, Topsham, Windham, Falmouth, and Portland.