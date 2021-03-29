© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Speaking in Maine logo
Speaking in Maine
Occasional weekdays at 2:00 pm

One of the many public affairs lecture series Maine Public Radio presents weekdays at 2:00 pm, In partnership with many civic minding organizations and education institutions from all around the state, Speaking in Maine features diverse speakers addressing many of the important issues of our day. The program is produced by Lucy Soucek. The Executive Producer for Speaking in Maine is Charles Beck.

Latest Episodes
Load More