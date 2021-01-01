Susan Tran

Susan hails from Oakland, Maine, and is a lifelong listener and viewer of Maine Public. Susan graduated from Bard College and moved to Washington, D.C., for an internship at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. After a decade of working in marketing and development for organizations in Washington, D.C., and New York, she returned to Maine.

Susan joined the Maine Public Underwriting Team in 2003 and, most recently, was the Director of Corporate Support. Concurrently, she has been a Special Projects Producer — launching the Voices of Giving series and curating several seasons of the Music That Moves ME project. She has served as a national mentor to other corporate support professionals through PBS's CSPI Mentorship Program, as well as led many training sessions and webinars for PBS and Greater Public.

To date, her top five celebrity sightings include Ari Shapiro, Carl Kasell, Ofeibea Quist-Arcton, Judy Woodruff, and Daniel Tiger. Once, she ran headlong into Kevin Bacon at a job in New York, so she is now one degree removed from him.