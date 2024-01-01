© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
High School Quiz Show: Maine Season Seven

High School Quiz Show: Maine host Todd Gutner from NEWS CENTER Maine.

High School Quiz Show: Maine is a locally produced television production spearheaded by veteran producer Nick Woodward pitting four-student teams from Maine high schools against each other in a single-elimination, academic bracket competition.

Questions used in each contest align with the Maine high school curriculum standards across literature, history, science and math, as well as questions regarding current events and general knowledge. Each episode will feature video questions from notable civic and business leaders in Maine, as well as a "Viewer Question of the Week" that our at-home viewers can try to answer.

Todd Gutner, the Chief Meteorologist at NEWS CENTER Maine, once again takes the reigns as our host.

The winning team will receive a $1,000 gift to their school's Project Graduation with the runner-up being awarded a $500 gift.

Watch past seasons of High School Quiz Show: Maine on demand!

Congratulations to the past winners of

High School Quiz Show: Maine!


HSQS S1 Champs Marshwood 2017
Season 1 Champions Marshwood High School
HSQS S2 Champs Bangor 2018
Season 2 Champions Bangor High School
Season 3 Champions Greely High School
Season 3 Champions Greely High School
Season 4 Champions John Bapst High School
Season 4 Champions John Bapst High School
Season 5 Champions Brewer High School
Season 5 Champions Brewer High School

