Idled Old Town Paper Mill Being Bought By Owner Of Rumford Mill

By 1 hour ago

The Old Town Mill.
Credit Courtesy Old Town Mill

The idled Old Town Mill has a new buyer.  ND Paper LLC says it's purchasing the paper mill, which has had several owners in recent years.  It's currently owned by OTM Holdings LLC.

ND paper, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China-based Nine Dragons Paper, also owns a paper mill in Rumford.  The company says it plans several changes to the Old Town operation it expects to substantially lower manufacturing costs. 

Among them is a plan to produce just softwood kraft pulp and drip a hardwood kraft line.  ND Paper spokesman Brian Boland says the company also plans to eliminate bleaching operations.

"The end use that we intend to put that pulp into, it doesn't require bleaching," he says. "So we're actually going to really change the mix to exclusively brown pulp instead of white pulp," which will be used to make boxes.

The Old Town mill will also share several management and administrative functions with ND's Rumford division.

ND Paper officials say that after a series of capital investments the Old Town facility is expected to restart in the first quarter of next year with more than 100 workers.

The purchase price is not being disclosed. On Tuesday ND Paper announced it plans to invest $111 million in the Rumford Mill over the next two years.

OTM Holdings, a Maine-based group of companies, purchased the mill earlier this year from a liquidation company that had planned to demolish it.  OTM had said it wanted to redevelop the site into a wood-fiber based complex with multiple tenants.

Tags: 
Old Town mill
Maine Public

Related Content

Shuttered Paper Mill Complex Sold To Industry Joint Venture

By Feb 1, 2018

OLD TOWN, Maine - A closed-down paper mill in Maine has been bought by a joint venture that plans to redevelop it into a wood fiber complex housing multiple tenants.
 
OTM Holdings, LLC announced Wednesday it had purchased the former Old Town pulp mill from MFGR, LLC. The Portland Press Herald reports the sale will save the complex from demolition by the liquidation company that formerly owned the mill.
 

Shuttered Old Town Paper Mill To Be Sold To Owner Of Rumford Mill

By Lori Valigra - Bangor Daily News 6 hours ago
Courtesy of Benjamin Underhill of Above Photography / via Bangor Daily News

The Old Town Mill is being sold again, this time to the Hong Kong company that also owns a paper mill in Rumford with a promise of bringing “well over 100 high-paying jobs” to the area.