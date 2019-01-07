Mills Chooses Community College President To Head Legal Staff

Gov. Janet Mills has picked the president of the Maine Community College to lead her legal staff and a longtime deputy attorney general to serve as deputy legal counsel.

Derek Langhauser, who has been the community college system president since 2016 after serving in an interim capacity, will be Mills's chief legal counsel.

Langhauser has practiced law for more than 30 years, including roles as a clerk to two Maine Supreme Court judges and as counsel to former Republican Gov. John McKernan, and later, U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe.

Langhauser, age 56, lives in Cumberland Foreside with his wife and daughter.

Linda Pistner, age 68, will be the governor's deputy legal counsel. Pistner has served as a deputy AG since

1994 under five different attorneys general, including Mills.

As assistant AG, Pistner provided legal advice in a wide array of policy areas, including insurance and business regulation and advising legislative staff.

In a press statement, Mills described Langhauser and Pistner as career public servants and two of the sharpest legal minds in the state.

"Their wealth of experience, and their deep respect for the Constitution and the rule of law will be a tremendous asset to the people of Maine in the coming years,” Mills said.