Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Shakes California

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck about 100 miles off the Northern California coast on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The said the earthquake, originally reported to have a magnitude of 6.8, wasn't powerful enough to generate a destructive tsunami. No damage or injuries were reported.

The epicenter was relatively close to the surface — about 7.5 miles down — and its effects were felt especially by residents in the town of Ferndale, Calif., which is home to some 1,300 people and .

"The cows were dancing to the rock and roll," said #Ferndale dairyman Dennis Leonardi. #earthquake #dodgedabullet — Ferndale Enterprise (@FrndEnterprise) December 8, 2016

The Ferndale Enterprise weekly newspaper tweeted that the quake "was enough to wake one up but was a 'roller' compared to a 'jolter.' Not one picture frame affected."

It "came like a rolling heavy wave," theEnterprise quoted Ferndale Chamber of Commerce President Karen Pingitore saying. Resident Susie Aste said smaller quakes had shaken the city earlier in the week, but that "those were 2 sharp jolts."

Those quakes on Monday and Tuesday were around magnitude 4.0, according to SFGate.

Cliff Berkowitz of Ferndale radio station KHUM told NPR's Newscast unit, "We felt it pretty good. We're on the second floor of a building built in the 1800s, so we feel everything — we can feel a truck driving by."

Btw, we just went to look at the world's #largestlivinglightedChristmastree and not one bulb is out of place. #ferndale #earthquake — Ferndale Enterprise (@FrndEnterprise) December 8, 2016

"Everything was swaying," he said, "but nothing fell over. Nothing broke."

Ferndale is about 120 miles south of the Oregon border and about 250 miles north of San Francisco. On Twitter, some people in San Francisco said they felt the quake.

