Top Stories: North Korean-U.S. Summit Soon; DACA Ruling May Extend Program

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- South Korea: Summit With U.S. Likely Next Month.

-- Federal Judge Upholds DACA, Calling White House Decision To Rescind It 'Capricious'.

-- VA Nominee In Limbo As Senators Weigh Allegations.

-- Philippines Orders Deportation Of Australian Activist Nun.

-- Germany's Jewish Community Responds After Man Attacked For Wearing Yarmulke.

And here are more early headlines:

Nakasone Confirmed As Head Of NSA, U.S. Cyber Command. (Politico)

Taliban Declare Start To Spring Military Offensive In Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Greenland Parties To Seek Coalition Government After Election. (Bloomberg)

Medicare Seeks Clearer Rules On Hospital Payments. (Washington Post)

E.U., U.N. Hold Conference On Peace For Syria. (VOA)

Australia, New Zealand Honor War Dead On Anzac Day. (Independent)

Remains Of 8 Million Year Old Elephant Found In Macedonia. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.