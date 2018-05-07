Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Giuliani: Trump Might Refuse Mueller Subpoenas Or Take The Fifth.

-- Putin To Start Historic Fourth Term As Russian Leader.

-- Pakistan's Interior Minister Survives Suspected Assassination Attempt.

-- In Traditional First-Lady Style, Melania Trump To Unveil Her Policy Goals.

-- Republican Fears About Holding The Senate Start To Sink In.

And here are more early headlines:

Reports: Israeli Firm Collected Info On Obama Administration Officials Who Backed Iran Deal. (New Yorker) (The Observer)

Volcanic Lava Destroys At Least 26 Hawaiian Homes. (Hawaii News Now)

Trump Opposes W.V. GOP Senate Candidate Blankenship. (Fox)

Waffle House Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court. (Tennessean)

Report: Missile Hits Presidential Compound In Yemen's Capital. (Al-Arabiya)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.