The Maine Education Project
explores student-centered learning from early childhood through college and beyond. The project is funded by the Nellie Mae Education Foundation
, which is working to encourage a transformation of public schools toward places that create learning opportunities to engage and inspire all students to meet challenging standards.
Spearheaded by Robbie Feinberg, education news producer, and Dave Boardman, education program coordinator, the project seeks stories about innovative learning in Maine’s classrooms and educational institutions and connects with the voices of students, educators and policymakers as they look at solutions to the challenges facing education today. We highlight the perspectives of students and educators, and provide curriculum resources for writing about education and finding success through our Raise Your Voice!
initiative.
Have a story suggestion? Contact the team at MaineEducationProject@mainepublic.org
.