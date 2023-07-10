Seven new Maine Public FM radio signals!

When the FCC announced a rare filing window for new Noncommercial Educational (NCE) FM licenses in 2021, we hoped Maine Public would be fortunate enough to be granted one of them. Instead, in 2022 Maine Public was awarded construction permits for seven new stations. These potential new signals could extend news, cultural content, and emergency alert service to underserved parts of northern Maine and into maritime Canada, reaching an additional 71,000 full-time Maine residents.

Free and open access to accurate, balanced, and objective content is more important than it’s ever been, and Maine Public is committed to delivering it everywhere in Maine.