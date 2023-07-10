New Signals
Seven new Maine Public FM radio signals!
When the FCC announced a rare filing window for new Noncommercial Educational (NCE) FM licenses in 2021, we hoped Maine Public would be fortunate enough to be granted one of them. Instead, in 2022 Maine Public was awarded construction permits for seven new stations. These potential new signals could extend news, cultural content, and emergency alert service to underserved parts of northern Maine and into maritime Canada, reaching an additional 71,000 full-time Maine residents.
Free and open access to accurate, balanced, and objective content is more important than it’s ever been, and Maine Public is committed to delivering it everywhere in Maine.
Upcoming Events:
Monday, July 10, 2023 from 5:30 — 7:30 pm
New England Outdoor Center at 30 Twin Pines Rd, Millinocket
Come hear how Maine Public is working to bring a new radio signal to Millinocket.
President & CEO, Rick Schneider, and his team are excited to discuss the new FM signal Maine Public is working to bring to your area. Appetizers and beverages will be served.
To reserve your spot, click here or contact Maine Public at 207-330-4514.
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 3:00 — 5:00 pm
Lakeside Loft at 35 Pritham Ave, Greenville
Come hear how Maine Public is working to bring a new radio signal to Greenville.
President & CEO, Rick Schneider, and his team are excited to discuss the new FM signal Maine Public is working to bring to your area. Appetizers and beverages will be served.
To reserve your spot, click here or contact Maine Public at 207-330-4514.
For more information, contact:
Lindsay Mischel
Director of Leadership Gifts
207-330-4601 | lmischel@mainepublic.org
Scott Marchildon
Vice President & Chief Development Officer
207-330-4510 | smarchildon@mainepublic.org