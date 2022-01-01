Voices of Hope Documentary Series

A ten-episode documentary series on Maine Public Television airing May 3rd -July 1st



Beginning in May, Maine Public will share stories of recovery from across the state with the program, Voices of Hope: The Rugged Road to Recovery. Voices of Hope is a documentary series aimed at reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorder, interviewing young people sharing their recovery stories. This documentary series was created for use in classrooms to facilitate conversations about the use of chemicals and their consequences. This in-depth documentary series dives into how substance use disorder is affecting lives across the state.

Maine Public’s broadcast of Voice of Hope has been made possible through the generous support of Kennebunk Savings and Crossroads.