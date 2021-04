Top Stories: Primary Election Results; DOJ Official To Be Subpoenaed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Election Results: Don Blankenship Falls Short In West Virginia Senate Primary.

-- Lawmakers To Subpoena DOJ Official Over Census Citizenship Question.

-- Former CIA Officer Charged With Spying For China.

-- Congo Declares New Ebola Outbreak After 2 Confirmed Cases.

-- Suicide Bombers In Kabul Attack Multiple Police Stations.

And here are more early headlines:

Boeing, Airbus To Lose $39 Billion As Iran Sanctions Reimposed. (Washington Post)

China, Japan, South Korea Agree On Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula. (Kyodo)

Former Calif. Gov. George Deukmejian Dies At 89. (Los Angeles Times)

2 New Vents Open Near Hawaii's Volcano, Release Toxic Gas. (Hawaii County)

China Canceling U.S. Soybean Orders, U.S. Farmers Face Risk. (AP)

Seattle Mariners' James Paxton Throws MLB Season's 3rd No-Hitter. (USA Today)

