Yale protesters arrested following days of pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Police on Monday morning started making arrests on the Yale University campus following days of protests related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds of Yale students have been protesting on campus in recent days, calling on the university to divest from companies that produce military weapons that they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. It’s one of various pro-Palestinian protests happening on college campuses across the country.

Police on Monday morning said students were arrested for trespassing, the Yale Daily News reported.

At one point Monday morning, protesters were blocking a street near Grove Street and Prospect Street in New Haven, according to a Yale alert.

Before Monday’s arrests, Yale protest organizers issued statements in recent days saying they planned to stay in the encampment until the university commits to divestment.

“We are here to defend students’ right to peaceful protest,” student Lumisa Bista said in an earlier statement. “We condemn the mobilization of police against students who were demonstrating for peace.”

“Yale isn't a university that values democracy and justice, but a hedge fund that sees life as profitable, never precious,” student Nara Kim said in a statement issued over the weekend.

The Yale chapter of the national network of Faculty for Justice in Palestine issued a statement over the weekend saying it "roundly condemns the shameful threats" to use disciplinary action or police intervention to "interfere with and criminalize the students’ right to peacefully protest."

A university advisory committee said it would not recommend divesting from military weapons manufacturers, saying the manufacturing supports “socially necessary uses,” including law enforcement and national security. That comes after the committee was asked late last year to consider divestment. The university in a statement said it has a “rigorous” process in place to ensure the “ethical management” of its endowment.

The university supports free speech and civil discourse, but is also focused on campus safety and maintaining university operations, Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement on Sunday. Students could face disciplinary actions.

He said that many of the demonstrators have been peaceful, but notes that there have been reports of intimidation and harassment.

“Yale does not tolerate actions, including remarks, that threaten, harass, or intimidate members of the university’s Jewish, Muslim, and other communities,” Salovey said.

The Yale arrests come after arrests on Thursday at Columbia University, where police arrested more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.