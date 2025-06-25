Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Drive-by shooting in Hampton leads to car chase; three injured

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
Birds-eye view of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo
Dan Tuohy
NHPR
Birds-eye view of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo

A man is in custody after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton.

Divaris Ojani Ruiz allegedly opened fire around 8:30 p.m. while driving a black Ford Mustang. Three people were injured, including two people who suffered bullet wounds to their feet, and another person who was shot in the buttocks. Multiple vehicles also were hit by bullets.

Ruiz, 18, and a passenger, who was later identified as a juvenile, then fled the area, according to a police affidavit. Following a lengthy pursuit, Ruiz was eventually taken into custody in Deerfield, according to court files. A 9-millimeter semi-automatic gun was found in his vehicle, consistent with shell casings found in Hampton.

It isn’t clear if the shootings were targeted. A witness told police that before Ruiz allegedly opened fire, there was a group of people arguing on the boardwalk. The rear window of Ruiz’s Mustang was shattered during the incident, though it wasn’t immediately clear what broke the glass.

Ruiz is scheduled to make an initial appearance in a Hampton court on Wednesday. He’s facing four counts of 1st degree assault with a firearm, and four counts of reckless conduct.
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
