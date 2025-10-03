Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
The University of Southern Maine unveils its new $63 million arts center in Portland

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
Madi Smith / Maine Public
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The Crewe Center for the Arts opened Friday in Portland.
The University of Southern Maine unveiled its new $63 million arts center in Portland Friday. The Crewe Center for the Arts includes a 200 seat performance hall, and more than two dozen Steinway pianos.

Corey Hascall, USM Foundation President said that investment shows students in the arts that they matter.

"For a University where 40% of our students are the first in their family to go to college, that sends a powerful message. It says, you belong here, you deserve excellence, and you can achieve excellence."

Actor and USM alum Tony Shaloub, who was on hand for the event, says he hopes the space will encourage the next generation to pursue a career in the arts.

"It says to the young people of Maine, your art matters, your voice matters, you belong here and you can do big, big things," Shaloub said.

The Crewe Center for the Arts has been under construction for two years.

Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
