From the Dominican Republic to Kazakhstan, Nashua families connect with bilingual story time

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Kids listen to stories read in both English and Spanish at the Arlington Street Community center in Nashua on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Kids listen to stories read in both English and Spanish at the Arlington Street Community Center in Nashua.

The bilingual story time at the Arlington Community Center in Nashua is a new program that gives toddlers and their parents the chance to hear stories in English and Spanish every Thursday.

Children’s Program Coordinator Manisha Chourasia said the story time is one of several efforts aimed at teaching kids about different cultures in the city, like bilingual story time and the passport to the world series at the Nashua Public Library.

"I think that the more inclusive we are as a community to welcome different languages, the better and happier everyone will be,” Chourasia said.

Marinely Abud, one of the volunteers who runs the story time, said that reading stories in Spanish is helping her two younger kids learn the language. She's from the Dominican Republic and said that one of the reasons she’s raising her kids to be bilingual like her is so they can speak with their relatives in other countries.

“Most of my family doesn’t speak English,” she said in Spanish. “For example, my mom only speaks Spanish and it would be a really sweet connection that my kids could talk with their grandparents and family that lives in other countries.”

A kid interacts with a book at the Arlington Street Community center in Nashua on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
A kid interacts with a book at the Arlington Street Community center in Nashua during a Thursday bilingual story time.

And the children aren’t the only ones who are learning. Madina Galiyuea is from Kazakhstan, and brings her son to expose him to other languages and socialize with other kids. Learning Spanish is also helping her teach English at the Northern Essex Community College.

“My students are mostly from different Latin speaking countries, so I think it's good for me also to learn Spanish as well,” she said.

The group meets at the Arlington Street Community Center on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30. It is one of several free programs available for children at the center, like robotics and art classes.

More information is available at https://www.asccnashua.com/calendar.
New England News Collaborative
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
