CT governor says state will fund SNAP food benefits as federal shutdown drags on

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:13 PM EST
FILE: Governor Ned Lamont announced funding for homeless support services including cold-weather shelters at the Journey Home furniture bank warehouse in West Hartford, Connecticut October 09th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Governor Ned Lamont announced funding for homeless support services including cold-weather shelters at the Journey Home furniture bank warehouse in West Hartford, Connecticut October 09th 2025.

The more than 360,000 SNAP recipients in Connecticut can take a breath.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced his temporary solution to the cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on Friday. The Democrat also expressed his frustration with the Trump administration’s back-and-forth in recent weeks.

“They’ve been on again, off again, on again and off again on SNAP — being that partial payment, a full payment,” he said. “We’re going to fully fund SNAP through the end of November, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

The state government plans to continue funding the full $72 million in benefits paid out each month if the federal government “doesn’t get its act together,” Lamont said.

“Let’s take care of people,” Lamont said. “We can afford to do it.”

SNAP recipients can expect funds back on their EBT cards within about four days, according to the governor’s office.

“Our team has been working around the clock to ensure we could provide these benefits as quickly as possible,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said in a press release. “Families can soon expect to see their full November benefits, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

Learn more

You can find Connecticut Public's list of resources — from free groceries to hot meals — in the meantime here.
New England News Collaborative
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
