2 Mainers among MacArthur Fellows announced Wednesday

Two Mainers are among the 22 MacArthur Fellows announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Frey of Eddington is an artist whose basket designs are founded in the Wabanaki tradition, as he explained last year on Maine Calling.

"Inside of every one of my pieces is an ancient traditional form that's just been massaged and adapted to the vision I have for the piece," he said. "I'm speaking a language that they all spoke, we all spoke, and just adding my own little flair to it. I don't think of it as a negative to change tradition to suit what you're trying say."

Also recognized by the MacArthur Foundation is Margaret Wickens Pearce of Rockland, a cartographer who "revisualizes past landscapes and how Indigenous people live in relationship to the land."

MacArthur Fellows are awarded a no-strings-attached, $800,000 cash prize in recognition of their creative talents.