© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine has lost one-third of its dairy farms since 2020 due to rising costs and other challenges

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published June 12, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
Dairy Manager Ben Gotschall uses a pitchfork to disperse the hay among the cows at Wolfe Neck Center in Freeport, Maine.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Dairy Manager Ben Gotschall uses a pitchfork to disperse the hay among the cows at Wolfe Neck Center in Freeport, Maine.

The Task Force to Support Dairy Farms in Maine met for the first time Wednesday to come up with recommendations for how the state might help farms be more profitable.

The panel will consider ideas such as whether Maine should expand its milk processing operations, allowing farmers to bypass costly commercial plants.

The Maine Milk Commission says 99% of milk produced here goes to a commercial plant and then to stores throughout New England.

Director Julie Marie Bickford said there aren't enough consumers in Maine to expand processing here.

"If we're going to do something for a larger group of farms it's going to have to be, 'can we make sure milk produced in Maine can have a home,'" Bickford said.

Currently, the state said consumer trends are shifting toward cheese and yogurt and away from fluid milk.

A third of the state's Dairy Farms have shut down in four years, many citing high costs and low returns.

Farmers said state lawmakers must better understand the challenges facing the dairy industry, and its important place in the food system and Maine's economy.

Jenni Tilton-Flood is a member of Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton.

"I think that if we remember this is an investment in Maine, an investment in our food system, our food security, our community, our economy, I think that might be easier to say this investment is good for us rather than this line item is too big," Tilton-Flood said.

The Task Force will present its recommendations to the Legislature by January.
Tags
Business and Economy dairy farming
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet