dairy farming

State regulators have taken a central Maine dairy farm off line after discovering levels of a contaminant as high as 10,000 times the actionable limit.The…
Agriculture in the United States is responsible for an estimated 8 to 9 percent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, but it's also one of the…
Two weeks after Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order to study the prevalence of a family of chemicals that pose potential public health risks,…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is launching a new loan program to help dairy farms be viable in the state. The state agricultural and financial agencies are…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's congressional delegation is calling for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make emergency changes to help dairy farmers who…
Traditional Maine dairies continue to be churned by low milk prices, rising costs and shifting global markets. Some have given up on the industry and sold…