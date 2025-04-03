Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine dairy farmers ask state to fully fund supplemental payments program for milk production

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT
Dairy cows graze on pasture at The Milk Room farm in Monmouth.
Peter McGuire
Dairy cows graze on pasture at The Milk Room farm in Monmouth.

As Maine dairy farmers stare down the uncertainties brought by a tariff standoff with Canada, the industry is asking the legislature to fully fund a state program that offers supplemental payments to farmers when the price of milk falls below the cost of production.

State agriculture commissioner Amanda Beal urged members of a legislative committee Thursday to maintain funding at a level tied to the median costs from past years.

"And really the idea behind this recommendation is if there was an ongoing allocation at that median number, that when it comes time to make adjustments, we're not going to be talking about big scary numbers," Beal said.

Annie Watson, an organic dairy farmer, and president of the Maine Dairy Industry Association testified Thursday before the legislature's agriculture committee.

"Its a necessary tool that our farmers have in their toolbox, and if it were fully funded to the most current cost production study numbers, it would be even more beneficial and helpful," Watson said.

Watson said the lion's share of grain supplies for Maine dairy herds is coming from Canada and will be subject to price increases from tariffs.
dairy farming
