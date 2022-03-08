© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

Organic Valley offers new market for Maine dairy farms losing contract with Horizon Organic

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
Forever Chemicals Sludge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy cows stand in the milking chamber at Stoneridge Farm in Arundel, Maine. The farm has been forced to shut down after sludge spread on the land was linked to high levels of PFAS in the milk.

Farmer-owned cooperative Organic Valley is offering a market for 80 Northeast dairy farms who are losing their contracts with Horizon Organic and Maple Hill Creamery.

In Maine, Organic Valley has offered contracts to 11 dairy farms, including Faithful Ventures Farm in Searsmont. Owner Glendon Mehuren says without another supplier, he likely would have had to exit the dairy business.

"I'm grateful, not only for ourselves, but for the other organic producers within the state of Maine and the dairy industry as a whole because the dairy industry cannot afford to lose any more farms from our great state," says Mehuren.

Governor Janet Mills and state Agriculture commissioner Amanda Beal issued a joint statement applauding the offer from Organic Valley. They say they'll continue to work on state efforts to support dairy farms, including in-state processing capacity.

Tags

Business and Economy dairy farming
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
