Maine's minimum wage will increase to over $15 an hour next year.

The Maine Department of Labor announced Thursday that the state minimum wage will increase from $14.65 to $15.10 an hour.

The state is required to make annual adjustments to its minimum wage based on the cost-of-living index for the Northeast Region.

That measure has risen by just over 3% in the last two years, which will trigger the increase of 45 cents.

The new wage for tipped workers will go to $7.55 an hour.