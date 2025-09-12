Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine's minimum wage will increase to over $15 an hour next year

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT
Maine's minimum wage will increase to over $15 an hour next year.

The Maine Department of Labor announced Thursday that the state minimum wage will increase from $14.65 to $15.10 an hour.

The state is required to make annual adjustments to its minimum wage based on the cost-of-living index for the Northeast Region.

That measure has risen by just over 3% in the last two years, which will trigger the increase of 45 cents.

The new wage for tipped workers will go to $7.55 an hour.
Business and Economy minimum wage
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith