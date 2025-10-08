Maine limiting cap on program providing emergency fuel aid to households in crisis

Maine is reducing the amount that struggling households can receive each year for emergency heating fuel assistance under its Energy Crisis Intervention Program.

This year, the program will provide up to $500 in one-time emergency fuel assistance. Last year, households could apply for multiple payments worth up to $800 a season.

MaineHousing spokesperson Scott Thistle says the program changes year to year. This time, federal pandemic funding that allowed for increased benefits has dried up.

"But now that we're back to our flatline funding in the program, they want to keep this as a true crisis, emergency, for up to $500 allowing this one-time benefit," he said.

With these changes, MaineHousing officials are hopeful that the program can reach more people.

"By doing this, it actually allows more households to access the program if they're facing a crisis," Thistle said.

To qualify for the crisis intervention program, households must also be eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

Thistle said LIHEAP is operating normally, and that community action agencies around Maine are accepting applications for the upcoming winter season.