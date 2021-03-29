-
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of Maine's congregate settings, including homeless shelters, which have had to reduce capacity.Many advocates say…
The Maine State Housing Authority has awarded nearly $4 million in federal tax credits to affordable housing projects in the state.The agency announced…
PORTLAND, Maine - Policy changes and public financing have produced more housing in Portland, Maine, however prices remain unaffordable to some city…
AUGUSTA, Maine - MaineHousing Deputy Director Peter Merrill is stepping up to serve as interim director upon the retirement of John Gallagher on Jan. 5.…