Multinational company McCain Foods to acquire Penobscot McCrum potato processor

One of Maine’s largest family-owned potato growers is being acquired by a Canadian company aiming to expand in the U.S.

Penobscot McCrum, LLC is a five-generation potato farm and processor with roots in Aroostook County going back to the late 1800s. The farm will enter a long-term supply contract with McCain Foods — which is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of frozen potato products.

“As family-owned companies dedicated to producing foods families love, there is a lot of synergy between McCain and McCrum,” said Howard Snape, Regional President, North America, McCain Foods. “We share a strong commitment to integrity, sustainability, and the highest-quality standards. Both companies enjoy strong relationships with local farmers, and all of that will continue. On the ground, we expect this transition to be seamless for the newest additions to the McCain team and the McCrum farmers who grow potatoes for us.”

The terms of the deal include the acquisition of McCrum’s automated potato processing facility in Washburn. The McCrum farming operation will remain independently owned but some 130 employees will join the multinational food company.

In a press release, owner and CEO Jay McCrum said McCain already has a presence in Maine and that he looks forward to building on the partnership.

“This is a natural next step for the long-standing partnership between our farming operations and McCain Foods,” says Jay McCrum, Owner and CEO, Penobscot McCrum. “We know McCain. We know their values. We have every confidence they will build on our family’s legacy while allowing us to continue to grow in agriculture, just as we have for more than five generations.”

According to the release, closing of the transaction is still pending the “satisfaction of customary closing conditions."

Maine lost 564 farms in the last five-year period covered by the U.S. agricultural census. Farmers face challenges including high production costs, labor shortages and unpredictable growing seasons.