Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Government shutdown didn't stop visitors from flocking to Acadia

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST
Tourists sit on Sand Beach in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Tourists sit on Sand Beach in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.

Despite the 43-day government shutdown, Acadia National Park is reporting a record number of visitors in October.

The park had more than 590,000 visitors, just over 5% more visitors than last October, according to preliminary data from the National Park Service.

But the shutdown prevented Acadia from collecting entrance fees from those visitors. Eric Stiles, president and CEO of the nonprofit Friends of Acadia, estimated that the park lost around $1.7 million in October.

"When you look at funding for the park, park entrance fees provide more funding for the park operations than Congress does, so that's a significant hit to the park for future projects, future programs and for staff," he said.

Stiles said even with the federal government now open, staff at Acadia can only plan through January, when the temporary funding measure expires.

He said that the surrounding community worked to support the park during the shutdown, but with so many staff furloughed, it was still a diminished experience.

"This is, this is again a moment in time where the staff and the community and the businesses and the residents all came together, and those staff were burning the candle at seven ends," Stiles said.

He said the situation raises long-term concerns about hiring and retaining park staff, when their jobs have become so unpredictable.
Business and Economy
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion