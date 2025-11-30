Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Job Corps centers in Maine reopen to enrollment after monthslong pause

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
The Loring Commerce Center, home to the Loring Job Corps Center, in Nov. 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
The Loring Commerce Center, home to the Loring Job Corps Center, in Nov. 2025.

Maine's two Job Corps centers — in Bangor and Limestone — are once again accepting new applicants after a monthslong freeze.

The federal Department of Labor, which runs the national vocational training program, announced the enrollment freeze in April, citing "ongoing sustainability issues due to rising costs."

Lee Umphrey, president of the Eastern Maine Development Corporation, said the Department reversed course after pressure from Maine's congressional delegation, calling it a major win for the state.

"It's good for the communities, because a lot of these people have work experiences at the local businesses," he said. "And it's good for the business communities cause a lot of them were vendors to the Job Corps centers."

Umphrey said combined, the centers serve about 500 students and employ about 200 people.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced the end of the enrollment pause earlier this month.
